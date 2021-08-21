Royal Bank of Canada Has $401,000 Position in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its holdings in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) by 45.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,851 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Safehold were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SAFE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Safehold by 9.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 657,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,118,000 after purchasing an additional 55,809 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Safehold by 3.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 66,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Safehold by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 72,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Safehold during the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Safehold by 24.4% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Safehold alerts:

Shares of Safehold stock opened at $89.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.66 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.78. Safehold Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $95.29.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Safehold had a net margin of 36.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. Sell-side analysts predict that Safehold Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Safehold’s payout ratio is presently 58.12%.

SAFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.07 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.01.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 13,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,945.68. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,035,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,502,933,619.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 10,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $925,315.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 125,916 shares of company stock valued at $9,184,773 and have sold 57,270 shares valued at $5,157,122. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.