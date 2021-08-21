Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL) by 57.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,662 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 53,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000.

EQWL opened at $82.62 on Friday. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $57.72 and a 1-year high of $83.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.30.

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies.

