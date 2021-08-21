Royal Bank of Canada Trims Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) by 46.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,561 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 264.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 6,871 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PSCC opened at $99.08 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $72.01 and a 1 year high of $111.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.