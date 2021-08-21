Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 342 Shares of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,820 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GRA. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in W. R. Grace & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $30,475,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 6.7% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,064,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $123,589,000 after purchasing an additional 129,865 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 4,301.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 85,073 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 9.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 389,152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,294,000 after purchasing an additional 33,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 310.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 38,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 29,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

GRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered W. R. Grace & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $71.00) on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Vertical Research lowered W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Grace & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, CL King reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.14.

NYSE:GRA opened at $69.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.34. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 1 year low of $38.70 and a 1 year high of $69.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.85 and a beta of 1.46.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. W. R. Grace & Co. had a return on equity of 69.34% and a net margin of 4.16%. Analysts forecast that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

W. R. Grace & Co. Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

