Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its position in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,084 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Bancorp were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 204.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 7,599 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $272,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 87.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HBNC opened at $18.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.28. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $20.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.22.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 32.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HBNC shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Horizon Bancorp from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

