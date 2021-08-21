Ameriprise Financial Inc. Invests $491,000 in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 414.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:FALN opened at $29.95 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $30.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.96.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.