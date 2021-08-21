Royal Bank of Canada Sells 791 Shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Theravance Biopharma were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,634,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,583,000 after acquiring an additional 142,940 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 11.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 838,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,110,000 after acquiring an additional 83,878 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 9.9% during the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 704,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,381,000 after acquiring an additional 63,373 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,687,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Theravance Biopharma by 30.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 219,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after buying an additional 50,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma stock opened at $14.05 on Friday. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.62 and a 12 month high of $22.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.86.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $12.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.02 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TBPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Theravance Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, research, development, and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its products include telavancin under the VIBATIV brand, revefenacin under the TD 4208 brand, and neprilysin. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

