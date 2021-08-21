Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. designs, manufactures and sells solar panels under the SunPower brand name. Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. is headquartered in Singapore. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.00.

NASDAQ:MAXN opened at $15.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.62 million and a P/E ratio of -2.67. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $11.78 and a fifty-two week high of $57.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.37.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.57). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.67% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $22,492,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $4,175,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $938,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $847,000. 22.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

