Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Cut to Neutral at BTIG Research

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on INOV. TheStreet cut Inovalon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Inovalon from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inovalon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.86.

Shares of Inovalon stock opened at $40.18 on Thursday. Inovalon has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $40.50. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 148.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.98.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Inovalon had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $190.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.89 million. Analysts forecast that Inovalon will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inovalon news, insider Jason Capitel sold 19,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $617,828.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 472,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,166,718.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Inovalon in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,590,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Inovalon by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,666,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,804,000 after buying an additional 252,750 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Inovalon by 105,076.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 22,066 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Inovalon by 241.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 735,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,057,000 after buying an additional 520,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Inovalon in the 2nd quarter valued at $330,000. 31.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

