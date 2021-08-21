Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kelly Services, Inc. is a global leader of providing workforce solutions. Kelly Services, Inc. and its subsidiaries, offer a comprehensive array of outsourcing and consulting services as well as world-class staffing on a temporary, temporary-to-hire, and direct-hire basis. The company provides temporary office clerical, marketing, professional, technical, light industrial, home care services, management services and other business services to a diversified group of customers through offices located in major cities of the United States, Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Russia, Spain, Switzerland and United Kingdom. Kelly Temporary Services provides office clerical, marketing, professional, technical, semi-skilled light industrial and management services. “

Several other research firms have also commented on KELYA. Northcoast Research upgraded Kelly Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Kelly Services from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Kelly Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Shares of Kelly Services stock opened at $20.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.72. Kelly Services has a twelve month low of $15.56 and a twelve month high of $26.98.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 1.89%. Equities research analysts expect that Kelly Services will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th.

In other Kelly Services news, Director George S. Corona sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $504,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,581.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,197 shares of company stock valued at $534,826. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 41,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Kelly Services by 2.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Kelly Services by 1.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Kelly Services by 9.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 11,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Kelly Services by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,573,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

