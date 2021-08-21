Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 32,805 Shares of CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) by 153.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 32,805 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in CorMedix were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CorMedix by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 10,823 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CorMedix by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 213,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 80,257 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in CorMedix by 197.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 56,897 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in CorMedix by 14.7% during the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CorMedix by 12.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,253,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,510,000 after acquiring an additional 258,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

CRMD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CorMedix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of CorMedix from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CorMedix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.88.

NYSEAMERICAN CRMD opened at $5.87 on Friday. CorMedix Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $18.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.56 million, a P/E ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 2.35.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. CorMedix had a negative net margin of 10,016.73% and a negative return on equity of 41.62%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CorMedix Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

About CorMedix

CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.

