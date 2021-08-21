Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Cerus worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cerus in the first quarter valued at $175,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cerus by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,376,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,522,000 after buying an additional 404,686 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cerus in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Cerus by 167.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 102,535 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cerus by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 75,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 18,701 shares during the period. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 12,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $80,481.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,231 shares in the company, valued at $663,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CERS stock opened at $5.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.54. Cerus Co. has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $8.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Cerus had a negative net margin of 57.50% and a negative return on equity of 62.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cerus Co. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Cerus

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

