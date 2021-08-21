Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 12,956 Shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its stake in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,956 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.08% of TriState Capital worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of TriState Capital by 23.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of TriState Capital by 1.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TriState Capital by 3.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of TriState Capital by 0.6% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 175,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TriState Capital by 6.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. 68.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriState Capital stock opened at $20.23 on Friday. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.09 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $670.77 million, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $57.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 million. TriState Capital had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 9.82%. On average, equities analysts predict that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of TriState Capital in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of TriState Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

About TriState Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

