Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 51.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,084 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Axonics were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AXNX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Axonics by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Axonics by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Axonics by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Axonics during the fourth quarter worth about $18,036,000. Finally, Eagle Health Investments LP grew its position in shares of Axonics by 6.6% during the first quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 194,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,676,000 after buying an additional 12,125 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CMO John Woock sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 49,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,318,778. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $60,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,800,756.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,695 shares of company stock valued at $3,816,957. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AXNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axonics in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Axonics from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Axonics from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Axonics from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AXNX opened at $72.00 on Friday. Axonics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.00 and a twelve month high of $72.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -42.60 and a beta of 0.07.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). Axonics had a negative net margin of 45.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $45.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

