Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $149,000 Stock Position in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) by 18.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,578 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 18.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,656,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,824,000 after purchasing an additional 578,593 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 6.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,783,000 after purchasing an additional 63,062 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 22.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 285,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 53,030 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 4.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 134,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 12.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 94,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 10,516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Financiero Galicia alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ GGAL opened at $8.55 on Friday. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $10.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.