Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 2,725 Shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Navigator were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in Navigator by 1.2% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,768,459 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,739,000 after purchasing an additional 20,944 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in Navigator by 13.6% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Navigator by 13.8% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 91,053 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 11,053 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Navigator by 5.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 605,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 32,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Navigator by 16.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 109,416 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 15,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Navigator alerts:

Several research firms have commented on NVGS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Navigator from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

NYSE NVGS opened at $8.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16 and a beta of 2.50. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $12.46.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The shipping company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). Navigator had a return on equity of 0.77% and a net margin of 3.17%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Navigator Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

Further Reading: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS).

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.