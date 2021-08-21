Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,758 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 147.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,515 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 66.5% in the first quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 30,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 12,027 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 240,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 14,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 10.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OSMT opened at $3.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.36. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $6.49. The company has a market cap of $226.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.69.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.14). Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 38.01% and a negative net margin of 56.24%. Analysts anticipate that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Profile

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company's promoted products include M-72, a methylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release tablet to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); Osmolex ER, an amantadine extended-release tablet for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Arbaclofen extended-release tablets which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis spasticity; Upneeq, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution for the treatment of Blepharoptosis; and OS870 which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders.

