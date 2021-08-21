Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) by 40.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,923 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Safeguard Scientifics worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics in the first quarter valued at $4,777,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,781,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,151,000 after purchasing an additional 51,410 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 10.0% in the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 46,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics in the first quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Safeguard Scientifics alerts:

SFE opened at $7.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 1.13. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $8.63.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Safeguard Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safeguard Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.