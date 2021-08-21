Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) by 48.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,305 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,671 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of KVH Industries worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 68,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in KVH Industries by 60.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,263 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in KVH Industries by 87.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,644 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in KVH Industries by 7.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,763 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 5,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in KVH Industries by 23.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,920 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 8,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Get KVH Industries alerts:

KVH Industries stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. KVH Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $15.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.79. The stock has a market cap of $194.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 0.74.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KVHI shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of KVH Industries in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on KVH Industries from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered KVH Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KVH Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

In other news, CEO Van Heyningen Martin Kits sold 6,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $66,142.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Woodhead sold 19,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $270,968.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,453.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,027 shares of company stock worth $608,922. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

KVH Industries Company Profile

KVH Industries, Inc engages in the provision of internet, television and voice services via satellite to mobile users at sea and on land. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation. The Mobile Connectivity segment comprises of satellite television and internet solutions and media and content delivery solutions.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI).

Receive News & Ratings for KVH Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KVH Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.