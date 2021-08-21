Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $178,000 Position in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) by 49.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 16,350 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Star Group were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Star Group by 17.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,809,176 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,159,000 after purchasing an additional 271,734 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Star Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Star Group by 48.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,998 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments increased its holdings in shares of Star Group by 129.9% in the first quarter. WBI Investments now owns 104,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 59,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Star Group by 236.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. 35.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SGU opened at $10.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Star Group, L.P. has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $12.03. The firm has a market cap of $423.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1425 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd.

About Star Group

Star Group, L.P. sells home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers in the United States. It also sells diesel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis, as well as provide plumbing services; and installs, maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment.

