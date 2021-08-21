Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $194,000 in Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 11,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 162.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. 22.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ OVLY opened at $18.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $151.96 million, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.76. Oak Valley Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.04 and a fifty-two week high of $20.55.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.39 million for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 29.08%.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th.

In other news, Director Janet S. Pelton purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.97 per share, with a total value of $94,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Dickerson acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.17 per share, with a total value of $51,510.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 8,680 shares of company stock worth $158,576 in the last ninety days. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Oak Valley Bancorp

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in Oakdale, California and surrounding areas. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

