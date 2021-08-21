Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New $199,000 Investment in Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 164,258 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.33% of Predictive Oncology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POAI. Maryland Capital Management bought a new stake in Predictive Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Predictive Oncology by 343.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 52,112 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $718,000. 5.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Predictive Oncology stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.12. The company has a market cap of $66.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.96. Predictive Oncology Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $2.30.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Predictive Oncology had a negative return on equity of 67.61% and a negative net margin of 1,725.34%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Predictive Oncology Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Predictive Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Predictive Oncology Profile

Predictive Oncology Inc provides various healthcare products and services primarily in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Helomics, Soluble, and Skyline. The company manufactures environmentally conscious systems for the collection and disposal of infectious fluids that result from surgical procedures and post-operative care.

