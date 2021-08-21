Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) were up 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.99 and last traded at $11.99. Approximately 6,430 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,851,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.81.
Several analysts have commented on DVAX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynavax Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.31 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.85.
In other news, COO David F. Novack sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,788. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Janssen sold 2,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $36,054.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,392,500 shares of company stock valued at $25,914,025. Corporate insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVAX. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 6,339.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 1,208.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 7,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.
Dynavax Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:DVAX)
Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.
