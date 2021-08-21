Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) were up 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.99 and last traded at $11.99. Approximately 6,430 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,851,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.81.

Several analysts have commented on DVAX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynavax Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.31 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David F. Novack sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,788. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Janssen sold 2,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $36,054.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,392,500 shares of company stock valued at $25,914,025. Corporate insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVAX. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 6,339.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 1,208.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 7,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

