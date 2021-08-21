Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) PT Lowered to $410.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price objective dropped by Citigroup from $450.00 to $410.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.74% from the stock’s previous close.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $448.16.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $351.20 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $407.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.50. Roku has a 1 year low of $145.60 and a 1 year high of $490.76. The company has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a PE ratio of 214.15 and a beta of 1.78.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Roku will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,287 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,015. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.41, for a total transaction of $887,113.17. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 455,076 shares of company stock valued at $178,021,665. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Empirical Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 139.8% during the second quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,241,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Roku by 7.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 829,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,794,000 after buying an additional 56,550 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in Roku by 4.8% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 99,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,608,000 after buying an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Roku by 34.9% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

