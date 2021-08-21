Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Liminal BioSciences Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel small molecule compounds for respiratory, liver and renal diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of PBI-4050, which are in clinical stage. Liminal BioSciences Inc., formerly known as Prometic Life Sciences Inc., is based in Laval, Canada. “

Get Liminal BioSciences alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LMNL. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Liminal BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright cut Liminal BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Shares of LMNL opened at $2.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.42. Liminal BioSciences has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $64.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.75.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.54). Liminal BioSciences had a negative net margin of 6,157.81% and a negative return on equity of 636.15%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Liminal BioSciences will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Liminal BioSciences stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) by 145.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,824 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.07% of Liminal BioSciences worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liminal BioSciences Company Profile

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liminal BioSciences (LMNL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liminal BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liminal BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.