Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 20.48% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ocuphire Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company’s product pipeline includes Nyxol Eye Drops(R) and APX3330. Ocuphire Pharma Inc., formerly known as Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. “

Get Ocuphire Pharma alerts:

OCUP stock opened at $4.15 on Thursday. Ocuphire Pharma has a one year low of $3.68 and a one year high of $13.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.43.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.14). Analysts predict that Ocuphire Pharma will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCUP. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,738,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ocuphire Pharma during the first quarter valued at $693,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $458,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the second quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $334,000. 7.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ocuphire Pharma

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of various eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances, and pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that is in Phase II clinical trial for presbyopia.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ocuphire Pharma (OCUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ocuphire Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocuphire Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.