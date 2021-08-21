Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ING Groep (NYSE:ING) to Hold

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ING GROEP-ADR is a global financial institution of Dutch origin offering banking, insurance and asset management to over 50 million private, corporate and institutional clients in 65 countries. ING can fully deliver what today’s clients expect: unlimited access, maximum convenience, immediate and accurate execution, personal advice, tailor-made solutions and competitive rates. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ING. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 9th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ING Groep presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.01.

Shares of NYSE:ING opened at $13.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $52.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.94. ING Groep has a 52 week low of $6.63 and a 52 week high of $14.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ING Groep by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,175,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469,750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,115,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,451,000 after acquiring an additional 71,408 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in ING Groep by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,270,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,019,000 after buying an additional 389,392 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in ING Groep by 14.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,250,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,272,000 after acquiring an additional 544,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in ING Groep by 5.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,337,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,186,000 after purchasing an additional 185,848 shares in the last quarter. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ING Groep

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

