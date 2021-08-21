Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Bank of America currently has $93.00 target price on the LED producer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $140.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CREE. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Cree from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price objective on Cree from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cree from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Cree from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cree has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.50.

NASDAQ:CREE opened at $82.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.75. Cree has a twelve month low of $56.39 and a twelve month high of $129.90. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The LED producer reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. Cree had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 83.60%. The firm had revenue of $145.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cree will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cree in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cree in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc is a manufacturer of lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) products, lighting products and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications. It operates through the following segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products. The Wolfspeed segment products consists of silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices and RF devices based on silicon (Si) and wide bandgap semiconductor materials.

