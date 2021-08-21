Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Given New $90.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the information technology service provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.69.

Shares of CTSH opened at $76.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $65.04 and a 52 week high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

In other news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $417,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,117,496. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $199,789.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,976.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,785 shares of company stock valued at $904,731 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,359,124 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,033,413,000 after purchasing an additional 8,252,344 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,530,198 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,560,442,000 after purchasing an additional 386,979 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,066,171 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $835,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,844 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,969,003 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $828,973,000 after purchasing an additional 639,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,808,879 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $922,510,000 after purchasing an additional 432,664 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

