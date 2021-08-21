Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Bank of America currently has $93.00 price target on the LED producer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $140.00.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CREE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Cree from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cree from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Cree from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Cree presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.50.

CREE opened at $82.76 on Wednesday. Cree has a fifty-two week low of $56.39 and a fifty-two week high of $129.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.75.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The LED producer reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. Cree had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 83.60%. The company had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cree will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CREE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Cree by 16.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 256,652 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $27,722,000 after buying an additional 36,379 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Cree by 21.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,958 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Cree by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 302,619 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $32,722,000 after buying an additional 5,593 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Cree by 127.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 216,154 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $23,373,000 after buying an additional 121,152 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cree by 11.1% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,047 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc is a manufacturer of lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) products, lighting products and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications. It operates through the following segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products. The Wolfspeed segment products consists of silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices and RF devices based on silicon (Si) and wide bandgap semiconductor materials.

