Stifel Nicolaus Increases SEA (NYSE:SE) Price Target to $325.00

SEA (NYSE:SE) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America raised shares of SEA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. New Street Research began coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a buy rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on SEA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $272.17.

Shares of SE stock opened at $309.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.36 billion, a PE ratio of -86.16 and a beta of 1.30. SEA has a one year low of $135.28 and a one year high of $328.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $285.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.09). SEA had a negative return on equity of 82.81% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that SEA will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in SEA by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,395,213 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $7,231,584,000 after buying an additional 188,500 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in SEA by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,812,943 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,694,635,000 after buying an additional 209,239 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in SEA by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,288,239 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,177,550,000 after buying an additional 998,983 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SEA by 520.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,345,583 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $918,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806,772 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC increased its position in shares of SEA by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,205,370 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $715,535,000 after purchasing an additional 60,533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

