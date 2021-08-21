Visa (NYSE:V) PT Raised to $267.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $249.00 to $267.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $270.08.

Get Visa alerts:

V opened at $231.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $238.62. Visa has a 52-week low of $179.23 and a 52-week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. Visa’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Visa will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

In other news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $2,756,723.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,355 shares of company stock worth $20,726,576 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Visa by 7.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,787,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034,535 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,091,544,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Visa by 32.1% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,625,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,673,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065,044 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 17.1% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,902,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,367,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,178 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Visa by 19.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,573,336 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,662,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.