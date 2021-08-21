Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Talos Energy LLC engages in exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates primarily in the Gulf of Mexico and in the shallow waters off the coast of Mexico. Talos Energy LLC, formerly known as Stone Energy Corporation, is based in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. started coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.60.

Shares of NYSE TALO opened at $8.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Talos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $18.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.29.

In other Talos Energy news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 32,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total value of $456,805.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 3,528,459 shares of company stock valued at $60,487,743 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Talos Energy by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Talos Energy by 29.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Talos Energy by 44.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 14.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

