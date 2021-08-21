USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $106.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “USANA Health Sciences Inc. develops and manufactures high-quality nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s three primary product lines consist of nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s products are distributed primarily through a network marketing system. “

USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $95.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.86. USANA Health Sciences has a 52 week low of $72.03 and a 52 week high of $107.85.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.09. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 33.65%. As a group, equities analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider Robert A. Sinnott sold 1,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $156,625.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,625.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Neidig sold 259 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $26,462.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,990 shares of company stock valued at $389,746 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $13,640,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 155.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 164,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,851,000 after purchasing an additional 99,993 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,931,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,482,000 after purchasing an additional 90,381 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 162.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,345,000 after purchasing an additional 74,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,880,000. Institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

