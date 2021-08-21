USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $106.00 price objective on the stock.
According to Zacks, “USANA Health Sciences Inc. develops and manufactures high-quality nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s three primary product lines consist of nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s products are distributed primarily through a network marketing system. “
USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $95.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.86. USANA Health Sciences has a 52 week low of $72.03 and a 52 week high of $107.85.
In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider Robert A. Sinnott sold 1,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $156,625.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,625.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Neidig sold 259 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $26,462.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,990 shares of company stock valued at $389,746 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $13,640,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 155.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 164,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,851,000 after purchasing an additional 99,993 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,931,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,482,000 after purchasing an additional 90,381 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 162.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,345,000 after purchasing an additional 74,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,880,000. Institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.
About USANA Health Sciences
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.
