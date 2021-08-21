Brokerages Anticipate Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.69 Billion

Brokerages expect Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) to announce sales of $1.69 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mattel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.76 billion. Mattel posted sales of $1.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Mattel will report full year sales of $5.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.20 billion to $5.33 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.45 billion to $5.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mattel.

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.39 million. Mattel had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 89.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mattel from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Mattel from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mattel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.10.

NASDAQ:MAT opened at $21.23 on Friday. Mattel has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $23.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Mattel by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 164,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 13,283 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 87.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,285,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,246 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 1.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 128,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 40.8% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 365,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after purchasing an additional 105,875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mattel (MAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.