Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) Short Interest Update

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the July 15th total of 932,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 10,261 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 172.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 370,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research began coverage on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of ADIL stock opened at $3.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.73. The firm has a market cap of $67.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.60. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $4.00.

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05).

Adial Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the treatment of alcohol use disorder. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist. The company was founded by Bankole A. Johnson in November 2010 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

