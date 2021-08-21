Alkermes Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 4,956 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,332% compared to the average volume of 346 put options.

Several research firms have commented on ALKS. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alkermes from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of ALKS stock opened at $30.25 on Friday. Alkermes has a 12-month low of $15.35 and a 12-month high of $30.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.62, a P/E/G ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.85.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.18. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alkermes will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alkermes news, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 25,000 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David W. Anstice sold 5,000 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,882 shares of company stock worth $1,792,197. 4.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Alkermes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,623,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,073,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,316,000 after acquiring an additional 531,450 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 997,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,470,000 after acquiring an additional 126,390 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 772,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 2nd quarter worth $5,133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

