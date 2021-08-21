Short Interest in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Expands By 13.6%

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the July 15th total of 942,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 325,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUB. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the first quarter worth $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the first quarter worth $63,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the second quarter worth $65,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 23.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 85.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.21% of the company’s stock.

AUB opened at $37.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.47. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 1 year low of $19.61 and a 1 year high of $42.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.36.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $172.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.90 million. Analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.34%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.