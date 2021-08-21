JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Core & Main (NYSE:CNM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Core & Main in a report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Core & Main in a report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Core & Main in a report on Tuesday. They set an equal weight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.92.

Shares of CNM opened at $26.92 on Tuesday. Core & Main has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $27.86.

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

