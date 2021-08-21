Koç Holding AS (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Koç Holding AS (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Koç Holding AS in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

KHOLY opened at $13.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.71. Koç Holding AS has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $16.17.

Koç Holding AS engages in the provision of industrial services. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Automotive, Consumer Durables, Finance, and Other. The Energy segment operates in refinery, fuel distribution, LPG distribution, power generation, natural gas and other industries. The Automotive segment operates in various industries such as passenger cars, commercial vehicles, farm tractors and defense.

