Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Upgraded to “Buy” by AlphaValue

AlphaValue upgraded shares of Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Glencore to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of GLNCY opened at $8.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 1.79. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $9.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.76.

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

