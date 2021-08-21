Royal Bank of Canada Increases High Liner Foods (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) Price Target to C$15.00

High Liner Foods (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HLNFF. Scotiabank increased their price target on High Liner Foods from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on High Liner Foods from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of HLNFF stock opened at $11.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.78. High Liner Foods has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $11.43.

High Liner Foods, Inc engages in the processing and marketing of prepared and packaged frozen seafood products. It also markets its products under the brands High Liner, Icelandic Seafood, FPI, Viking, Mirabel, American Pride Seafood, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine, and 40 Fathoms. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Lunenburg, Canada.

