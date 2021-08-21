Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) PT Lowered to C$46.00 at Scotiabank

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Laurentian Bank of Canada stock opened at $33.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.39. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $19.69 and a 1 year high of $37.43.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.