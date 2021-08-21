Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chiyoda Corporation engages in the provision of engineering services. Its operating segment consists of Engineering and Other segments. Engineering segment provides industrial machinery consulting, planning, design, construction, procurement, commissioning and maintenance services. Other segment deals with temporary staffing, information technology and travel services. Chiyoda Corporation is headquartered in Yokohama, Japan. “

OTCMKTS:CHYCY opened at $4.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.93. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 52.01 and a beta of 0.46. Chiyoda has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $5.27.

Chiyoda Corp. engages in the provision of engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Others. The Engineering segment engages in the consulting, planning, design, construction, procurement, commissioning and maintenance services for industrial machinery. The Others segment deals with the temporary staffing and travel services.

