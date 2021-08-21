Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Subaru Corp. manufactures and distributes automobile products. The Company’s Automobile segment manufactures and sells vehicles and related products. Aerospace segment manufactures aircrafts, parts of space-related devices. Subaru Corp., formerly known as Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd., is based in SHIBUYA-KU, Japan. “

Get Subaru alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:FUJHY opened at $9.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.65. Subaru has a 1 year low of $8.95 and a 1 year high of $11.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Subaru had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 5.94%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Subaru will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Subaru stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) by 51.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Subaru were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Subaru

Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes and aerospace-related machineries and components.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Subaru (FUJHY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Subaru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subaru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.