Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

DMZPY has been the subject of a number of other reports. raised Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup raised Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS DMZPY opened at $43.57 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a twelve month low of $27.03 and a twelve month high of $44.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.71.

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand and network in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, and Denmark. It operates a network of approximately 2,668 stores. Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited was founded in 1983 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

