easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “EasyJet plc is an airline company. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom and Europe. EasyJet plc is based in Luton, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on EJTTF. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group restated a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, May 30th. Barclays restated a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.50.

OTCMKTS EJTTF opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. easyJet has a twelve month low of $6.03 and a twelve month high of $14.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.12.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

