Head to Head Survey: Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) vs. Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) and Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Lightning eMotors alerts:

3.7% of Lightning eMotors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.0% of Stellantis shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Lightning eMotors and Stellantis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lightning eMotors N/A N/A -$2.73 million N/A N/A Stellantis $99.00 billion 0.41 $33.13 million $1.36 14.82

Stellantis has higher revenue and earnings than Lightning eMotors.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Lightning eMotors and Stellantis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lightning eMotors 1 0 5 0 2.67 Stellantis 0 0 9 0 3.00

Lightning eMotors presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 98.94%. Stellantis has a consensus price target of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 16.57%. Given Lightning eMotors’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Lightning eMotors is more favorable than Stellantis.

Profitability

This table compares Lightning eMotors and Stellantis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lightning eMotors N/A -56.16% -1.38% Stellantis 0.25% 8.03% 2.09%

Summary

Stellantis beats Lightning eMotors on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lightning eMotors Company Profile

Lightning eMotors, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors. It also offers charging systems; and Charging-as-as-service platform. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Loveland, Colorado.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram. The company is headquartered in Lijnden, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Lightning eMotors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightning eMotors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.