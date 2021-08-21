Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RTMVY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Monday, July 26th. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rightmove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS RTMVY opened at $19.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.66. Rightmove has a 1 year low of $15.06 and a 1 year high of $20.40.

Rightmove Plc engages in the operation of property search platform. It caters estate agents and home developers to advertise properties for sale or to rent. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services, and tenant referencing and insurance product.

