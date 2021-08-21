Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Houston, Texas, SHARPS COMPLIANCE is a leading provider of cost-effective disposal solutions for small quantity generators of medical waste. The Company’s flagship product, the Sharps Disposal by Mail System, is a cost-effective and easy-to-use solution to dispose of medical waste such as hypodermic needles, lancets and any other medical device or objects used to puncture or lacerate the skin. The Company also offers a number of products specifically designed for the home healthcare market. Sharps Compliance focuses on targeted growth markets such as the pharmaceutical, retail, healthcare, commercial, professional and hospitality markets, as well as serving a variety of additional markets. Sharps is a leading proponent and participant in the development of public awareness and solutions for the safe disposal of needles, syringes and other sharps in the community setting. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SMED. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Sharps Compliance from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Sharps Compliance from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMED opened at $8.86 on Friday. Sharps Compliance has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $18.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $152.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of -0.25.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 30.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Parris H. Holmes, Jr. sold 13,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $158,132.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 654,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,889,484.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Parris H. Holmes, Jr. sold 74,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $1,026,839.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 834,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,555,456.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,563 shares of company stock worth $2,046,234 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMED. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 35.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 886,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,742,000 after buying an additional 231,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 800,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,498,000 after purchasing an additional 11,475 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 244.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 428,350 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 334,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 54,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 122,849 shares during the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

